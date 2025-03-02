HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 412.0 days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
HMNKF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. HMS Networks AB has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.00.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile
