HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 412.0 days.

HMNKF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. HMS Networks AB has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.00.

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

