MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.05. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 19,402 shares traded.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

