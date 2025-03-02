Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $123,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $394.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

