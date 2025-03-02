Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Serco Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Serco Group stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Serco Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

