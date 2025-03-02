Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Serco Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Serco Group stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Serco Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.46.
About Serco Group
