Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in February

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

