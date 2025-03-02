Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares.

Tellurian Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 200,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,603 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

