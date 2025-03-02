Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,016.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,898.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,615.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.