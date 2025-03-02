Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.