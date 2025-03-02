Bailard Inc. Has $21.45 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $354.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.26 and its 200-day moving average is $380.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $279.00 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

