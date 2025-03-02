Norden Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

