Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

COWZ opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

