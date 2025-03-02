Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

