Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

