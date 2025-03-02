iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 979.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,882,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

