JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lowered by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

