MMA Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,369 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,493,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

TGT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

