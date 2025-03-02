Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCB. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,000.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 112,775 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

