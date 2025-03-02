Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

