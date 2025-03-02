Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ESGD opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

