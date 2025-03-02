Achain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.75 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2.75 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000275 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000771 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain (ACT) is a cryptocurrency . Achain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Achain is 0.0014862 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.achain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

