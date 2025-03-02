Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,788 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 233.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

