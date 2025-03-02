Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 50,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 191,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Hercules Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

About Hercules Silver

Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules silver project consisting of one patented lode claim, 416 unpatented lode claims covering 8,850 acres located in Washington County, Idaho.

