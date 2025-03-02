NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.53. 340,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,615,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

NKGen Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of NKGen Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NKGen Biotech by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NKGen Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NKGen Biotech by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in NKGen Biotech by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,181,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 101,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in NKGen Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKGen Biotech Company Profile

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

