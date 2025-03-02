SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 230,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

