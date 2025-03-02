Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 6,466,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,965,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.