Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) fell 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,568,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 333,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
