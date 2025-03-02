Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 120,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 223,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

