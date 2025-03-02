Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Grows By 106.1%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Sumitomo stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

