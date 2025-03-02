The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF opened at $37.80 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

