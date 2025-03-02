Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 4,066 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 2,811,940 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,155,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $47,296,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,486,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,326,000 after buying an additional 860,219 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 436.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,004,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 817,227 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

