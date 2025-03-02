Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Relx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Relx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in Relx by 5.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RELX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Relx Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RELX opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

