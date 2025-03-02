West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,435 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Trading Up 1.0 %
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.
Lumentum Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
