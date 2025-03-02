West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,435 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.