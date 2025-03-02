Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,594 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $243,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,158 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.