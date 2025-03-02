Private Trust Co. NA Has $543,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $88.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

