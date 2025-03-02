Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

View Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.