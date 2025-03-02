Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

