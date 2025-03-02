LayerZero (ZRO) Price Reaches $2.54 on Top Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00002963 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $278.89 million and $19.59 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.54358936 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $25,268,370.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

