PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Down 20.5% This Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $110.61 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,465.35 or 0.99881039 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,314.13 or 0.99704311 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 878,669,330.69 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.13778648 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,258,283.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.