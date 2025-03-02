Dymension (DYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.12 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Dymension has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $102.12 million and approximately $115.03 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,465.35 or 0.99881039 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,314.13 or 0.99704311 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,041,734,997 coins and its circulating supply is 243,972,493 coins. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,041,718,895 with 243,783,618 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.41806246 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $116,138,867.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.