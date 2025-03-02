Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $705.44 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00005496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $705.44 million and approximately $903,855.87 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00003874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00004314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000326 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.69561293 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $911,591.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.