IFG Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

