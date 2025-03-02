Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,801 Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (BATS:HELX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (BATS:HELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HELX opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.00.
About Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF
