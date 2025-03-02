Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,801 Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (BATS:HELX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (BATS:HELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELX opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.00.

About Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF

The Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (HELX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Genomics index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global equity securities of companies relevant to genomic discovery. HELX was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

