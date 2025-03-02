MMA Asset Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

