Norden Group LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

