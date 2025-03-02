Norden Group LLC Acquires 215 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

