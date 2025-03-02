Norden Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7,676.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $103.51 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $5,944,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,008. This trade represents a 52.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $220,179.90. The trade was a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,031. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

