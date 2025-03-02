Norden Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,117,468 shares of company stock worth $299,565,586. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

