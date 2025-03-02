MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $829,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPUU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,564,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,111,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.
