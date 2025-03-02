MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New $829,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPUU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,564,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,111,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.