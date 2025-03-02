Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

