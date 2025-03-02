MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

